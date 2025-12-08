IndiGo submits reply to DGCA on flight cancellations. Here's what the airline said

IndiGo has submitted its official response to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding the recent large-scale operational disruptions and flight cancellations across its network. The response, signed by the airline’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, was received by the DGCA on December 8, 2025, at 18:01 hrs.

In its reply, IndiGo expressed deep regret and apologized to customers for the inconvenience caused. The airline attributed the disruptions to a “compounding effect of multiple factors,” describing the situation as an “unfortunate and unforeseeable confluence.”

Stating that it is “realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)” at this time, IndiGo has requested more time to conduct a comprehensive Root Cause Analysis (RCA), citing the DGCA’s manual which allows a 15-day response timeline for Show Cause Notices (SCNs). The airline committed to sharing the complete RCA upon its completion.

The preliminary contributing factors identified by IndiGo include:

1. Minor technical glitches

2. Schedule changes linked to the start of the winter season

3. Adverse weather conditions

4. Increased congestion in the aviation system

5. Implementation of and operation under the updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitation Phase II)

IndiGo noted that it had been in discussions with the DGCA over challenges related to implementing FDTL Phase II, and had been seeking variations, exemptions, or extensions. The disruptions reportedly began in early December when the above factors collectively impacted crew availability and On-Time Network Performance.

To recover operations, IndiGo undertook a “drastic measure” on December 5 by rebooting its network—temporarily cancelling a significant number of flights. This move aimed to assist stranded customers, decongest airports, and reposition crew and aircraft. Services began to normalize from December 6 onwards.

In terms of passenger care, IndiGo claimed it issued timely notifications and provided meals, refreshments, hotel accommodations, and local transport in line with DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). The airline also stated that substantial refunds have been processed for most affected customers.

The DGCA is currently examining IndiGo’s response and will take enforcement action as deemed appropriate in due course.