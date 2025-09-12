'Can't have policy just for Delhi': CJI calls for nationwide firecracker ban, cites air pollution outside NCR

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Friday called for a nationwide ban on firecrackers. CJI Gavai said that there cannot be a policy for Delhi just because they are "elite citizens".

The CJI went on to ask if cities in NCR are entitled to clean air, why not those living in other cities? His take came during a hearing on a plea concerning the ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"If cities in NCR are entitled to clean air, why not people of other cities? Whatever policy has to be there, it has to be on a pan-India basis. We can’t have a policy just for Delhi because they’re elite citizens of the country. I was there in Amritsar in winter last year, and there the pollution was worse than in Delhi. If firecrackers are to be banned, then they should be banned throughout the country," the CJI was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

Replying to the CJI, amicus curiae advocate Aparajita Singh said that the elites are not seen in Delhi when there is pollution. CJI Gavai sought the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)'s response.

Replying to this, the counsel for firecracker companies said that they can approach the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and design the crackers according to the composition they want.

Advertisement

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India Aishwarya Bhati said that NEERI has been examining green crackers for a while now. Senior advocate K Parameshwar said that the government has been banning licenses of firecracker makers because of the ban.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on September 22.