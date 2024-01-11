'Can't tolerate court order,' says letter found in Goa room rented by Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth

The Goa Police have found a handwritten letter from the service apartment where Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, who allegedly killed her four-year-old son, stayed, India Today reported on Thursday. In the letter, it was written, "I cannot tolerate the court's order for my husband to meet my son."

The police have sent the letter to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination by a handwriting expert. The police would on Friday take Suchana to the apartment where she had stayed to recreate the crime scene, an official told PTI.

Earlier, sources told India Today that Suchana allegedly killed her son to prevent her estranged husband, Venkat Raman, from meeting the child as part of visitation rights.

Suchana and her husband, who got married in 2010, have filed for divorce, and the proceedings for the same are ongoing. Recently, the court allowed Raman to meet his son every Sunday. However, Suchana was reportedly unhappy with the court order.

In 2022, she had also filed a domestic violence against her husband. The court papers in the case showed that she sought maintenance of Rs 2.5 lakh per month from Raman, citing his income of Rs 9 lakh per month.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Suchana had told her friends and family members that her son resembled her husband and the child always reminded her of their estranged relationship.

Suchana was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Monday morning while transporting her son's body in a bag, allegedly after killing him in a service apartment in Candolim in north Goa.

The child's body was cremated in Bengaluru on Wednesday by his father Venkat.

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha)