CBI arrests MD of Bengaluru-based PSU for accepting ₹5 lakh bribe

The chief of a Karnataka government-owned pharmaceutical company has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh from a Bhopal-based firm in exchange for official favours.

According to the CBI, Anurag Danayak, Managing Director of Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL), was caught in a trap operation in Noida on Wednesday while allegedly accepting the money. The agency said the payment was part of a larger bribe demand of around ₹15 lakh.

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"The accused Managing Director had demanded an undue advantage of around ₹15 lakhs from a Bhopal-based firm, which is an authorised service agent of KAPL and engaged in the supply of medicines to the Government institutions in the State of Madhya Pradesh," a CBI spokesperson said.

The agency alleged that the bribe was sought in return for approving the firm's Service Agent Agreement and clearing its application to assign additional government institutions. Both approvals were pending renewal for the current financial year. The CBI also alleged that the money was demanded as a share of the commission earned by the firm from medicine sales during the year.

"The accused Managing Director was caught red-handed in Noida while accepting an undue advantage of ₹ 5 lakh as part payment of the demanded bribery amount of ₹15 Lakh," the spokesperson said.

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The CBI said it acted on information received about a possible bribe transaction and laid a trap in Noida, where Danayak was allegedly caught while accepting the cash.

Following the arrest, the agency carried out searches at his residential and office premises in Bengaluru, Noida and Jabalpur.

"Around ₹75 lakh in cash and foreign currency worth ₹4 lakh were seized from his Noida residence and office chamber in Bengaluru, besides 697 grams of gold jewellery/coins worth approximately ₹86 lakh and a property document of the residential flat of the accused," the statement said.

The investigation is continuing.

(With agency inputs)