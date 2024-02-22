CCS clears Rs 20,000 crore deal for 200 BrahMos missiles for Indian Navy, say sources

Centre's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday cleared a massive Rs 20,000 crore deal for 200 BrahMos missiles for the Indian Navy. The contract for this deal is likely to be signed in the first week of March between BrahMos Aerospace and the Ministry of Defence, India Today reported citing top defence sources.

The deal is aimed at boosting the Indian Navy's arsenal and will further enhance its capabilties. These missiles are used for anti-ship and attack operations. The BrahMos missile is said to be one of the most successful missile programs in the world.

BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited was formed as a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya in 1998.

In its early days, the ownership was divided equally between India and Russia. Over the years, India gradually increased its stake in the company headquartered in Delhi.

The JV produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircrafts or land platforms. The Indian Army has integrated multiple BrahMos regiments into its arsenal since 2007.

BrahMos to be exported to the Philippines

The BrahMos missile will also be soon exported to the Philippines by the end of March, DRDO chairman Dr Samir V Kamat told Aaj Tak. Valued at $375 million, this will be DRDO's largest-ever defence contract at a foreign nation.

With the Philippines poised to be the first international customer, BrahMos Aerospace is targeting a $5 billion export goal by 2025, according to Atul Rane, the head of BrahMos Aerospace.

Aatmanirbharta in defence

The Indian defence sector is witnessing a shift towards indigenisation and self-reliance, with significant deals and projects being approved.

The recent approval of defence acquisition projects worth Rs 84,560 crore, including mid-air refuellers and maritime reconnaissance aircraft, demonstrates the government's commitment to strengthening the capabilities of the armed forces while promoting domestic manufacturing.

The strategic decision to augment the Indian Navy's firepower with BrahMos missiles and the push for 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing reflect India's wider defence strategy.

These developments aim to not only fortify national security but also position India as a significant player in the global defence export market.