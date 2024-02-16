'Centre left us poorer by Rs 59,000 cr' : Siddaramaiah attacks Modi govt in Karnataka Budget

In his 15th Budget presentation in the Karnataka assembly, chief minister Siddaramaiah attacked the Centre over "unscientific implementation of GST", which caused the state a loss of Rs 59,000 crore.

"Centre had assured that there would be growth of 14% and states would be compensated in case of shortage in revenue growth. At a protected growth rate of 14%, it was estimated that the GST tax collection would be Rs. 4,92,296 crore from 2017 to 2023-24,” said.

“However, only Rs 3,26,764 crore GST revenue was collected and against the GST shortfall of Rs 1,65,532 crore, the Central government released Rs 1,06,258 crore as compensation to the state. Hence, a loss of Rs 59,274 crore was incurred by the state due to unscientific implementation of GST in last 7 years.”

Siddaramaiah blamed unscientific implementation of GST for the shortage. "As the ruling party in several states are same in that Centre these states are unable to raise voice against the injustice meted out against them. However, it is a responsibility to speak out against the injustice being meted out against the states and protect the rights of the states," he said.

Key points from his Budget for Karnataka

-- 100 new Maulana Azad Schools to be opened

-- An allocation of Rs 100 crore for development of wakf properties. There will be a special focus on protection and conservation of protected monuments which are maintained by the ASI.

-- Rs 10 crore for construction of Haj Bhavan in Mangaluru

-- Rs 200 crore for development of Christian community

-- Fees reimbursement scheme for students of minority community who are pursuing BSC/ nursing courses in government / private colleges will be restarted

