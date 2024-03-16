scorecardresearch
Business Today
Centre picks retired bureaucrat Navneet Sehgal to lead Prasar Bharati

Centre picks retired bureaucrat Navneet Sehgal to lead Prasar Bharati

The Prasar Bharati Chairman’s post has been vacant since A. Surya Prakash completed his tenure in February 2020.

Navneet Sehgal Navneet Sehgal

The Centre has appointed retired bureaucrat Navneet Sehgal as Chairperson of Prasar Bharati, the country’s public broadcaster, for a term of three years or until he attains the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier.

The Prasar Bharati Chairman’s post has been vacant since A. Surya Prakash completed his tenure in February 2020.


Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, headed the selection panel for the post of Prasar Bharati chairman. The chairperson of the Press Council of India and a nominee of the President complete the three-member panel.

The post of the Prasar Bharati Chairman has a three-year tenure or until the person attains the age of 70 years.

Published on: Mar 16, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
