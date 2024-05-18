Char Dham Yatra 2024: Govt orders ban on making reels within 50m radius of the temple complex in all four Dhams

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on Friday issued an order to put a ban on videography/making reels for social media within a radius of 50m of the temple complex in all four Dhams.

The order was issued because devotees were facing inconvenience by more people filming for social media.

The Char Dham Yatra includes four pilgrimage sites: Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Visitor numbers have surged, and the state government is making various arrangements to ensure a smooth darshan for the pilgrims.

She has also ordered an extension of the ban on VIP darshan till May 31. She gave this order to Secretary Tourism, Commissioner Garhwal Division, and DMs and SPs of the concerned districts.

The letter stated that registration for Char Dham Yatra 2024 is mandatory and must be done through the official website: https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/. Devotees will only be allowed darshan at the Dhams on their registered date.

Senior citizens and those with medical conditions should get a medical check-up before their Char Dham Yatra and follow the guidelines from the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand. These guidelines are available on the official website: https://health.uk.gov.in/pages/display/140-char-dham-yatra-health-advisory. The Uttarakhand government is committed to ensuring a hassle-free Yatra experience for all devotees.

This year, over 2.6 million devotees from around the world have registered for the Char Dham Yatra, which began on May 10 in Uttarakhand. The 2024 Char Dham Yatra is especially significant in Hinduism and takes place from April-May to October-November.

Traditionally, the yatra is done in a clockwise direction, starting at Yamunotri, then Gangotri, followed by Kedarnath, and ending at Badrinath. The journey can be completed by road or by helicopter.