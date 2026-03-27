Check if your area has a PNG requirement: Here's how you can verify before LPG supply stops

Following a new order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 24, 2026, households in areas with piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure may be required to shift from LPG cylinders within a 90-day window after being notified. The move is part of a broader push to optimise fuel distribution and reduce reliance on imported LPG.

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Under the updated rules, LPG supply to households "shall cease after three months" if consumers fail to switch to PNG despite availability in their area. However, this applies only to notified households where pipeline connectivity is already feasible.

Identify your local gas provider

The first step in checking PNG availability is identifying the city gas distribution (CGD) company operating in your area. These include Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) in Delhi-NCR, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) in Mumbai and Pune, Gujarat Gas and Adani Total Gas in Gujarat, and players like GAIL Gas and Think Gas in other regions.

Each company is responsible for pipeline infrastructure within its licensed geographical area, making it essential to check with the correct provider.

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Check PNG availability online

The simplest way to verify coverage is through the official website of your local gas distributor. Most providers offer a "PNG availability" or "new connection" section where users can enter details such as city, locality and PIN code.

The result typically indicates whether your area is already connected, open for registration, or still under technical feasibility review.

Use alternative verification methods

If online tools do not provide clarity, consumers can use additional channels:

Customer care helplines of CGD companies

WhatsApp chat services offered by providers like IGL

Local offices or authorised service centres

Housing societies or RWAs, which are often informed about pipeline rollout

These methods can help confirm whether your household falls under the notified category.

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What happens if PNG is available?

Once a household is officially informed about PNG availability, a 90-day transition period begins. If the connection is not taken within this period, LPG supply may be discontinued for that address.

In addition, households with active PNG connections are not permitted to continue using LPG cylinders, as part of efforts to streamline fuel distribution.

However, there are exceptions. LPG supply will continue in cases where PNG installation is not technically feasible, subject to approval from the authorised gas distributor.

Why the government is pushing PNG

The shift is driven by both supply-side challenges and long-term energy strategy. India imports around 60% of its LPG requirement, making it vulnerable to global disruptions, especially those linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and key routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

By moving urban households to PNG, which is supplied through pipelines and prioritised for domestic use, the government aims to ensure more stable energy access while redirecting LPG to regions without pipeline infrastructure.