How Bangladesh media covered BJP's historic win in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday secured a stunning win in West Bengal - bagging 206 of 294 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule. During the election campaign, infiltrators from Bangladesh were among the key issues that the saffron party flagged to target Mamata Banerjee.

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Banerjee's TMC, which ruled for 15 years, was brought to 81 seats, down from 215 in 2021. TMC failed to open an account in nine of 23 districts of West Bengal. Banerjee also lost her own seat in Bhabanipur.

Must Watch: A New Dawn: Amit Malviya Explains BJP’s Historic 206-Seat Two-Thirds Majority In West Bengal!

Here's how Bangladesh covered BJP's win in Bengal

The Daily Star carried an AFP report, which said the BJP's win in Bengal should put "Modi on a stronger footing while he battles a series of economic and foreign policy challenges, including high unemployment rates and a pending US trade deal, ahead of a general election in 2029."

The report stated that the BJP's victory in West Bengal "would rank among the most significant breakthroughs of Modi's 12-year reign. It is not merely the defeat of a three-term incumbent, but the completion of the party’s long march into eastern India."

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Bangladesh's minister Shama Obaed Islam, however, said the Bengal election results would not impact Dhaka's foreign policy towards India. "In our country, foreign policy, we have said many times before, and we say it again today, is Bangladesh First. No matter which government is in another country, it does not change our foreign policy," Islam said while responding to a question about the BJP's win in Bengal.

Prothom Alo attributed the BJP's success to three factors - voter list revision, administrative reshuffling and deployment of central forces due to lack of trust in state machinery, and an aggressive role by the Centre.

The Bengal result marked the BJP's decisive breach of its last major eastern bastion, completing its saffron arc across 'Anga, Banga and Kalinga' (Bihar, Bengal and Odisha). In the Purba Medinipur district, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari ensured the party's dominance was complete. BJP won all 16 of the seats in the district, bettering its previous poll performance of 15 to one.

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In the hills, the TMC, or even its allies there, failed to leave a footprint in the four districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar that had 18 seats. The BJP bagged 40 of the 54 assembly seats in the entire north Bengal, slashing the Trinamool's tally from its earlier 23 seats to just 14.

