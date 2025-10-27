Chhath Puja celebrations: Check out traffic restrictions and diversions in Delhi; bank holidays

Delhi is set to witness thousands of devotees gather at ghats and public parks over the next two days for Chhath Puja. According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, restrictions and diversions will be implemented from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning to manage the influx of devotees.

Authorities have identified major congregation points in each district, with some venues expected to attract tens of thousands – up to several lakhs – of worshippers.

CHHATH PUJA TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

In east and northeast Delhi, heavy footfall is anticipated at Gandhi Nagar Chhath Poojan Samiti Naav Ghat near the Old Iron Bridge, Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangtan Ghat, and Satyamev Jayate Ghat near Geeta Colony. Each of these locations is forecast to draw crowds exceeding 45,000 people, with movement expected to slow near Geeta Colony, IP Extension, and Shastri Park.

The DND Yamuna Khadar and Chhath Ghat near Shastri Park are also likely to see large gatherings.

Central and north Delhi are preparing for high turnout, especially at Shyam Ghat in Jagatpur, where over one lakh devotees could assemble. Additional sites such as Shani Mandir Ghat at Jagatpur and Vaasudev Ghat near ISBT are also major congregation points. Heavy traffic is anticipated along Majnu ka Tila, Burari, Wazirabad Road, and areas adjoining the Yamuna.

In south and southeast Delhi, Bhola Ghat at Kalindi Kunj could see between 2.5 and 3 lakh attendees. Khasra No 1575 in Aya Nagar, Shiv Ghat near Shri Ram Chowk, and Asthal Mandir in Sangam Vihar are other expected hotspots.

Traffic diversions have been announced for affected areas. In Bhajanpura, commercial vehicles are prohibited on GT Road from Shastri Park to Yudhishthir Setu between 5 pm and 7 pm on Monday, and from 5 am to 7 am on Tuesday.

In Gandhi Nagar, Shantivan Loop and the stretch from Laxmi Nagar to Kailash Nagar Road will remain closed from 5 pm to 6 pm on Monday and from 5 am to 7 am on Tuesday, with diversions via Disused Canal Road. In Khajuri Khas, traffic towards Sonia Vihar will be diverted from Nanaksar to Old Wazirabad Road, while vehicles from Sonia Vihar Border will be redirected from the MCD Toll towards Sabhapur village.

The northwest and outer Delhi regions anticipate gatherings at Bhalswa Lake near the Golf Course and at the UP Bihar Ekta Maha Manch close to Majlis Park metro station. Traffic diversions are set near Bawana, Holambi Kalan, Narela, and sections of the Outer Ring Road.

In west Delhi, Surya Upasana Park in Dabri, Vishwas Park in Raja Puri, and Chhath Puja Park in Mangolpuri are expected to attract significant crowds, potentially slowing traffic on Raja Puri Main Road, Dabri-Palam Road, and Mangolpuri during evening hours. Officials clarified that routes towards New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and ISBT will not face restrictions, though some delays may still occur.

Commuters have strongly encouraged by the authorities to use the Delhi Metro and other public transport due to the lack of roadside parking near ghats and mandatory use of designated parking areas. The advisory urges motorists to remain patient, obey traffic rules, and cooperate with the police at key intersections.

CHHATH PUJA BANK HOLIDAY

Banks will be open across the country, except for three states.

October 27: On account of the evening puja, banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

October 28: On account of the morning puja, banks will be closed in Bihar and Jharkhand.