Delhi weather update: Light rain expected during Chhath puja, temperatures to stay near normal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain or drizzle over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on the evening of October 27 and early hours of October 28, as a fresh Western Disturbance is set to influence weather conditions across north India.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, “one or two spells of very light rain or drizzle are likely over Delhi during the evening of October 27 to morning of October 28,” as the system affects the Western Himalayan region and adjoining northern plains between October 27 and 29.

The city has seen a slight drop in minimum temperatures over the past 24 hours, settling between 15°C and 17°C, while maximum temperatures hovered around 29°C to 32°C — near normal for this time of year. Minimum temperatures are currently 1-2°C below normal, with clear skies and light northwesterly winds prevailing.

Forecast for coming week

October 26: Mainly clear sky, becoming partly cloudy towards evening. Mist or haze likely from evening onwards.

October 27: Generally cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning; light drizzle possible in the evening or night. Temperatures to range between 17°C and 31°C.

October 28: Cloudy sky with mist or haze in the morning; light rain or drizzle likely. Maximum temperatures may dip slightly to 28-30°C, while minimums may rise to 18-20°C.

October 29: Partly cloudy with mist or shallow fog in the morning. Day temperatures to remain around 29-31°C, while nights may cool to 16-18°C.

Winds are expected to remain calm to light, generally from the northeast and southeast directions, turning northwesterly during the afternoons. IMD noted that the coming Western Disturbance could bring marginal relief from pollution and haze, though no significant rainfall is expected.