Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024 Results LIVE: BJP may sweep in tribal state, Congress suffers another setback, says India Today-Axis My India data

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win 10-11 seats in Chhattisgarh and the Congress will get 0-1 seats in the tribal state. The BJP will bag around 57 per cent vote share whereas the Congress will get 37 per cent vote share.

Others will get a vote share of 6 per cent, as per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll 2024. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll 2024 data is in keeping with what other exit polls have predicted so far.

The saffron party is going to win all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh and the grand old party is likely to win 0-1 seats, according to News 24- Today's Chanakya exit poll. According to the ABP-CVoter exit poll, the BJP-led NDA may sweep Chhattisgarh while 0-1 seats have been projected for the INDIA alliance.

The NDA may get around 60.8 per cent votes whereas the INDIA may bag 33.2 per cent votes. Others are likely to get a vote share of 5.9 per cent.

With this, the Congress has suffered a second setback in the tribal state after the Assembly polls that were conducted last year. In the Assembly polls 2023, the BJP won with a landslide majority and formed the government with Vishnu Deo Sai as the chief minister.

On the national level, the NDA is expected to get 144-162 seats out of the 234 seats surveyed so far. The INDIA alliance is likely to get anywhere between 70-88 seats out of these constituencies.