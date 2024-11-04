Chhattisgarh sets ambitious vision for a developed, carbon-free future inspired by PM Modi

In pursuit of core principles of good governance, Chhattisgarh is making significant strides in delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to transform the state into a more efficient and accountable entity.

In the past 10 months, Vishnu Deo Sai-led Bharatiya Janta Party has revitalized Chhattisgarh’s administration by implementing stringent governance measures, adopting IT tools, and enforcing anti-corruption actions. On the completion of 24 years of statehood, the Chhattisgarh government aims to restore public trust, improve service delivery, and ensure that resources are utilized effectively. This pursuit not only addresses past shortcomings but also strengthens the state's capacity to confront challenges like corruption and Naxalism, ultimately fostering sustainable development and improving the lives of citizens.

Chief Minister Shri Sai exemplifies a growth mindset in alignment with the vision of Shri Narendra Modi. To achieve zero carbon emissions by the year 2070, Shri Sai has laid the foundation for environmental sustainability by enhancing Artificial Intelligence and the concept of Green Steel in the new Industry Policy. “Prime Minister Shri Modi has set the goal of a developed India by 2047. In this series, we have prepared a vision document for the development of Chhattisgarh and we are working strategically accordingly,” said Shri Sai. Hence, the administration is actively working to implement these plans, ensuring that Chhattisgarh thrives in the coming decades.

Shri Sai has remained committed to the development of all segments in the state—ranging from women to Tendu leaf collectors to industrialists—by prioritizing welfare schemes and enhancing technology in governance, aiming to transform Chhattisgarh into a developed state. His administration emphasizes transparency and efficiency through digital governance, fostering public trust and accountability. On the other hand, Shri Sai is also committed to social inclusion by initiating ambitious schemes, including the Mahatari Vandan Scheme for women, and empowering marginalized communities by providing reservations in the elections of three-tier Panchayats and urban bodies as per the recommendations of the Other Backward Classes Welfare Commission.

Embracing the dual principles of progress and environmental preservation, Chief Minister Shri Sai said, “We are committed to developing Chhattisgarh while prioritizing environmental sustainability. Our newly approved Industry Policy focuses on sectors related to Information Technology and Climate Change, with significant subsidies for industries promoting Artificial Intelligence. We are also advancing Green Steel production in compliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2070.” To support this, the state government is promoting solar energy, leveraging the ample raw materials available in the state. Chhattisgarh aims to lead in these fields while developing Naya Raipur as an IT hub.

As the Vishnu Deo Sai government continues to implement transformative policies, it is clear that Chhattisgarh is on a path toward inclusive growth and prosperity, embodying the spirit of progress that the Prime Minister envisioned. Chhattisgarh, an agriculture-based and tribal-dominated state, has always been a priority for the government. During previous BJP tenures, the Surguja and Bastar Area Tribal Development Authorities were established to empower tribal communities. Following a renewed mandate in December 2023, Chief Minister Shri Sai's administration quickly fulfilled key election promises, including a paddy price of Rs 3,100 per quintal and the procurement of 21 quintals per acre. In the 2023-24 marketing year, a record 144 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were purchased, with an ambitious target of 160 lakh metric tonnes for the current year.

Attributing to the widespread network of road and rail connectivity, Shri Sai said that Chhattisgarh developed its robust infrastructure in gradual phases, beginning with the initiatives of the late revered leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana to connect rural areas with cities, a vision furthered by Prime Minister Modi through enhanced national highway logistics. “With its strategic location in Central India, Chhattisgarh's connectivity is rapidly improving, including the development of Jagdalpur and Ambikapur airports. The state's economy is poised for significant growth. The government aims for Antyodaya development—focusing on integrating women, Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and economically weaker sections into the mainstream, including economic empowerment initiatives like the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, which provides Rs 1,000 monthly to eligible women,” said Shri Sai.

Chhattisgarh's Formation: A Vision Realized 25 Years Ago

Shri Sai said that respected Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee championed the creation of Chhattisgarh 25 years ago by carving out 36 regions from Madhya Pradesh to form a new state. His vision was to ensure rapid development in this historically underserved area while preserving its unique cultural identity.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Tenure Marks Transformative Development in Chhattisgarh

In a span of 15 years, from 2003 to 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party, under the leadership of Dr. Raman Singh, transformed Chhattisgarh by establishing a robust Public Distribution System (PDS), making it a national model for food security and granting citizens a legal right to food. The government, guided by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, also set up AIIMS, while prestigious institutions like IIT and IIIT were introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significantly advancing the state's education and healthcare sectors.

Chhattisgarh's Pioneering Achievements:

Legal Right to Skill Upgradation: First state in India to grant a legal right to skill development for its youth.

State IT Roadmap: Developed the country's first comprehensive state IT roadmap.

Free Health Insurance: First state to provide free health insurance to all citizens, a significant achievement during the BJP's governance.

24/7 Electricity Supply: Since 2008, Chhattisgarh has been the only state to provide uninterrupted 24-hour electricity to homes, agriculture, and industries.

Decisive Action Against Naxalism: Since January 2024, a total of 194 Naxals have been neutralized in anti-Naxal operations, 801 arrested, and 742 have surrendered. Thirty-four new security camps have been established in the past 10 months, with 30 more planned for South Bastar.

Digital Governance at Every Level: The e-office system has replaced manual files in government offices, ensuring efficiency and timely input from officers.



Realizing the Dream of Housing for the Poor

In a bold move, the cabinet approved housing for over 18 lakh families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, allocating Rs 12,168 crore for this initiative. On September 17, Prime Minister Modi reinforced this commitment by releasing Rs 2,044 crore as the first installment for 5.11 lakh beneficiaries.

Multi-Village Scheme Launched Under Jal Jeevan Mission

A budget of Rs 4,527 crore will be used to implement 71 schemes across 18 districts, providing clean drinking water to over 10 lakh households in 3,234 villages.

Ease of Doing Business

Raipur's State Tax Headquarters has launched an Ease of Doing Business Cell, supporting entrepreneurs and addressing GST-related issues. The government announced an MSME Ministry and allocated Rs 5 crore for "Invest Chhattisgarh." MoUs with the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Development are strengthening business infrastructure.

Efforts are also underway to turn Naya Raipur into a major IT hub, with partnerships modeled after Bengaluru, and the Sugam app launched for online property registration.

Enhancements in Property Registration Services

Sugam app launched to protect people from fraud and provide online facility of property registration. Online payment options for land and property registration, allowing transactions to be completed from home