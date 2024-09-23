Chilling details emerge in Bengaluru woman's fridge murder case: 50 body parts found in blue suitcase

New details have surfaced about the suspected murder of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi in Bengaluru. The police said on Monday that they have identified the prime suspect but have not made any arrests yet. The investigation also revealed that over 50 pieces of her body were discovered in the refrigerator of her one-bedroom apartment in Malleshwaram.

The prime suspect, originally from Odisha, had been living in Bengaluru, News 18 quoted police sources as saying. Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said that the suspect is believed to be in West Bengal, and efforts are underway to arrest him.

The police discovered a blue suitcase near the fridge where the woman's dismembered body was found. They are investigating whether the suspect intended to move the body or if it was brought from another location. The post-mortem has been completed, and the report is awaited.

At a press conference, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda stated, “The case is being investigated from all angles. The prime suspect has been identified and efforts are underway to arrest him. He hails from another state, but is staying in Bengaluru. We can’t give more information as of now as it may help the accused.”

Bengaluru Murder

On September 21, residents of Bengaluru's Malleshwaram area reported a foul odor coming from a nearby house. Upon investigation, police discovered the dismembered body of a woman stored in a refrigerator inside the residence.

A police unit, along with a dog squad and forensic experts, examined the scene and concluded that the murder likely occurred around five days before the body was found.

As the investigation progresses, Bengaluru Police have formed six teams to solve the case, with some teams being dispatched to other states to gather leads.

An FIR has been registered in the case, according to news agency ANI.

New details reveal that Mahalakshmi's family, originally from Nepal, moved to Karnataka's Nelamangala 35 years ago. Mahalakshmi was born and raised in Bengaluru.

She had been living apart from her husband, Hemanth, in a single-bedroom apartment. Hemanth arrived at the scene after learning about the incident.

Mahalakshmi lived in Malleshwaram and worked at a mall, while her husband worked at a hermitage outside the city.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the Karnataka Police to speed up the arrest of those involved. They also called for a thorough, time-bound investigation and requested a detailed report within three days.