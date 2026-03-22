China-bound Russian oil tanker reaches India: First of seven ships diverted

A tanker carrying Russian crude oil, originally headed for China, arrived at Mangaluru port on Saturday evening, marking the first in a series of vessels now being rerouted to India.

The vessel, Aqua Titan, is the first of at least seven tankers carrying Russian crude that have changed course. The oil will be transferred through pipelines to a refinery after unloading.

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The diversion comes at a time when global oil flows are being reshaped by disruptions linked to the ongoing Iran conflict, prompting India to secure additional supplies.

According to a March 18 report by Bloomberg, at least seven tankers carrying Russian oil meant for China have altered their routes towards India. Ship-tracking firm Vortexa has been monitoring the movement of these vessels.

The rerouting follows a temporary waiver granted by the United States, allowing India to purchase Russian oil cargoes that were already at sea and classified as “sanctioned”.

The development reflects a shift in trade patterns as countries adjust to supply uncertainties and evolving geopolitical conditions.