Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
China-bound Russian oil tanker reaches India: First of seven ships diverted

China-bound Russian oil tanker reaches India: First of seven ships diverted

The vessel, Aqua Titan, is the first of at least seven tankers carrying Russian crude that have changed course. The oil will be transferred through pipelines to a refinery after unloading

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 22, 2026 12:15 PM IST
China-bound Russian oil tanker reaches India: First of seven ships divertedAqua Titan reaches Mangaluru: First of seven Russian oil cargoes diverted to India

A tanker carrying Russian crude oil, originally headed for China, arrived at Mangaluru port on Saturday evening, marking the first in a series of vessels now being rerouted to India.

The vessel, Aqua Titan, is the first of at least seven tankers carrying Russian crude that have changed course. The oil will be transferred through pipelines to a refinery after unloading.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The diversion comes at a time when global oil flows are being reshaped by disruptions linked to the ongoing Iran conflict, prompting India to secure additional supplies.

According to a March 18 report by Bloomberg, at least seven tankers carrying Russian oil meant for China have altered their routes towards India. Ship-tracking firm Vortexa has been monitoring the movement of these vessels.

The rerouting follows a temporary waiver granted by the United States, allowing India to purchase Russian oil cargoes that were already at sea and classified as “sanctioned”.

The development reflects a shift in trade patterns as countries adjust to supply uncertainties and evolving geopolitical conditions.

Published on: Mar 22, 2026 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today