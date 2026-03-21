Tata Motors PV, DCX Systems, SBI, Waaree Energies, Eternal among stocks in focus next week; here’s why

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed the week on a muted note with a slightly negative bias, edging 0.04% and 0.15%, each. On Friday, the 30-pack index closed 0.44% higher to settle at 74,532.96, while the Nifty rose 0.49% to close at 23,114.50.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week on Monday, March 23:

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Corporate actions: Vedanta Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, Angel One Ltd, and Castrol India Ltd are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (PV): The auto major announced a weighted average price hike of 0.5% across its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio. This price revision, which will vary depending on the specific model and variant, is scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2026.

Waaree Energies Ltd: The solar equipment manufacturer, announced the early departure of Amit Ashok Paithankar from his role as whole-time director and CEO, alongside the resignation of CFO, Sonal Shrivastava, both effective March 20, 2026.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Sun Pharma has informed exchanges about the launch of its semaglutide injections in India under the brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity.

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DCX Systems Ltd: The company announced that they bagged a massive purchase order of Rs 563.45 crore from a domestic customer.

State Bank of India (SBI): The bank received an income tax demand order of Rs 6,337.52 crore for the assessment year 2023-24 based on disallowances made on various grounds.

Bank of Baroda (BoB): Bank of Baroda has launched India's first UPI-linked overdraft facility designed exclusively for women in self-help groups. Eligible PMJDY account holders can now instantly access a Rs 5,000 credit line right from their preferred UPI apps.

Eternal Ltd: Zomato has increased its platform fee to Rs 14.90 per order from ₹12.50, marking a Rs 2.40 hike.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd: The pharma major has announced the Indian launch of its new Semaglutide brands, Sembolic and Semalix, available in both oral and injectable formulations.

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Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (DRL): The company has launched Obeda, marking India's first DCGI-approved generic semaglutide injection for managing Type 2 Diabetes.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd: The company announced that the board of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Holiday Resorts, approved a composite scheme of arrangement. This corporate restructuring includes a demerger where Thomas Cook will act as the demerged company and Sterling Holiday as the resulting company.

Oberoi Realty Ltd: The NCLT has extended the deadline to May 7, 2026, for the Oberoi Realty-led consortium to pay the Rs 919.25 crore required to acquire Hotel Horizon Private Limited.

IFGL Refractories Ltd: The company had to pause some operations at their Kandla facility because the Gulf conflict and government mandates disrupted their LPG supplies.

Devyani International Ltd: In a move to fortify its Southeast Asian footprint,the company has announced a Rs 347.3 crore (~THB 1,210 million) capital infusion into its Thai KFC franchise operator, Restaurants Development Co Ltd.

