'China invaded Aksai Chin': Peter Navarro says India 'getting in bed with authoritarians'

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025 8:07 AM IST
'China invaded Aksai Chin': Peter Navarro says India 'getting in bed with authoritarians'Despite entering trade talks early, India has failed to secure a deal with Washington. Navarro slammed India’s posture as “arrogant”

The Trump administration has taken its sharpest swipe yet at New Delhi, accusing India of cozying up to hostile powers. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro slammed India’s ties with both China and Russia in an interview just hours after Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian goods kicked in.

“India — you’re getting in bed with authoritarians. China invaded Aksai Chin and all your territory. They are not your friends. And Russia? Come on!” Navarro told Bloomberg Television.

Navarro doubled down on the administration’s hardline stance, branding the Ukraine conflict “Modi’s war” and accusing India of enabling Putin’s military campaign by continuing to buy discounted Russian oil. “I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi,” he said.

The new tariffs—now the highest imposed by the U.S. on any Asian nation—hit more than 55% of Indian exports. Electronics and pharmaceuticals remain exempt, but labor-heavy sectors like textiles and jewelry are expected to take a direct hit.

“Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing,” Navarro said. “Consumers, businesses, workers—everyone loses. And taxpayers lose because we’ve got to fund Modi’s war.”

He added a carrot to the stick: “India can get 25 per cent off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helps to feed the war machine.”

Despite entering trade talks early, India has failed to secure a deal with Washington. Navarro slammed India’s posture as “arrogant,” criticizing its defense of the oil purchases on grounds of sovereignty. “India, you’re the biggest democracy in the world, OK? Act like one,” he said.

Published on: Aug 28, 2025 8:07 AM IST
