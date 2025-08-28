White House trade adviser Peter Navarro sharply escalated criticism of India, accusing New Delhi of bankrolling Russia’s war in Ukraine and branding the conflict “Modi’s war” in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Speaking just hours after the Trump administration doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, Navarro said India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil “funds the war machine” and undermines the U.S. effort in Ukraine.

“I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi,” Navarro told Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power. He accused India of harming American interests: “Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. Consumers, businesses, workers lose because India’s high tariffs cost us jobs, and factories, and income and higher wages. And then the taxpayers lose, because we’ve got to fund Modi’s war.”

The remarks followed the implementation of what are now the highest reciprocal tariffs in Asia, impacting more than 55% of Indian exports to the U.S. While key items like electronics and pharmaceuticals were spared, labor-heavy sectors like textiles and jewelry were hit hard.

Navarro lashed out at India’s position, calling New Delhi’s stance “arrogant.” He said, “What’s troubling to me is that the Indians are so arrogant about this. They say, ‘Oh, we don’t have higher tariffs. Oh, it’s our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want.’”

He added pointedly: “India, you’re the biggest democracy in the world, OK? Act like one.”

While Navarro leads the administration’s public offensive, President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have also criticized India’s Russian crude deals. Bessent recently accused Indian elites of profiteering from the war, despite U.S. efforts to enforce a $60-per-barrel price cap via the G7.

India, once a marginal buyer of Russian oil, now plays a central role in Moscow’s energy exports. New Delhi has pushed back, calling U.S. tariffs “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” and has continued energy ties with Moscow, though purchases have slightly eased under pressure.