Chinese killer drones, launchers: Pakistan ramps up arms shopping with China, Turkey

In the aftermath of India's May 7 Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), fresh intelligence inputs have exposed a massive arms procurement drive by the General Asim Munir-led Pakistan Army and its spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to information accessed by Aaj Tak from intelligence sources, Pakistan is buying advanced Chinese-made drones, surveillance systems, and rocket launchers in an aggressive push to strengthen its offensive and surveillance capabilities.

Pakistan has reportedly placed orders for 30 Wing Loong unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) — also referred to as “Chinese killer drones.” These combat drones, developed by China, are capable of precision strikes and were used by Pakistan following the Indian cross-border operation earlier this month. Sources claim the new batch will significantly boost Pakistan's drone fleet as it builds a dedicated drone brigade, with deployments planned in sensitive areas across PoK.

Intelligence also points to a joint China-Pakistan effort to expand drone warfare capabilities, with a Chinese delegation recently visiting Pakistan to finalise the delivery of the new drone fleet. At the same time, Pakistan is working to renew a 2021 defence pact with a Turkish firm to acquire additional attack drones. A high-level meeting between Pakistan's Army Chief and the Turkish Land Forces Commander is being considered for July 2025.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is also procuring ground-based rocket, grenade, and shell launchers from China, in what sources describe as a major push to bolster conventional ground attack capabilities. These systems indicate a shift toward more offensive military posturing in light of recent Indian operations.

On the surveillance front, Pakistan is reinforcing its intelligence infrastructure along the LoC and the international border. Chinese surveillance systems are being deployed across PoK's Ziyarat Top and Chilyari Gali, with additional installations planned near Jaisalmer and Bikaner sectors on the India-Pakistan international border. These are the same regions where Indian forces had recently carried out covert strikes, including the attack on the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur, which Pakistan remained unaware of until after the operation.

Intelligence sources describe the new purchases as Pakistan's attempt to close major surveillance and defence gaps exposed by Operation Sindoor, where Indian forces successfully destroyed several Chinese-made surveillance devices operating inside Pakistani territory.