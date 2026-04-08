Clash of titans in Bhabanipur: Stage set for high-stakes battle as Mamata files nomination against Suvendu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination from the Bhabanipur constituency on Wednesday, setting the stage for a high-stakes political rematch with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Bhabanipur revived the chief minister's political career in 2021 after she lost the election to Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

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Walking nearly 600 meters from her Kalighat residence to the Alipore Survey Building, Banerjee was flanked by a sea of supporters, many of whom were women. They waved Trinamool Congress (TMC) flags and blew conch shells as she walked, demonstrating the deep-rooted support for the TMC in this predominantly urban constituency.

Must read: Nandigram wasn't the end? Suvendu Adhikari takes fight to Mamata Banerjee's turf Bhabanipur

Suvendu Adhikari filed the nomination papers last week, marked by the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and an assertive call for "paribartan" (change). Banerjee's procession, however, was carefully crafted as an ideological counter, presenting Bhabanipur as a microcosm of the country - a "mini India" - where diverse communities coexist.

Speaking after submitting her papers, Banerjee recalled her deep connection to Bhabanipur. "I was born and brought up here in Bhabanipur only. I stay here 365 days a year. My life, my work, my movements—everything revolves around Bhabanipur," she said. "Everything in my life began from here. I thank and salute the people of Bhabanipur."

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The TMC supremo's message went beyond Bhabanipur as she appealed to voters across Bengal. "I appeal to the people not only in Bhabanipur but in all the 294 seats to ensure the victory of our candidates. We will win with a bigger mandate," she declared.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC had secured 213 of the 294 seats, maintaining a dominant presence in Bengal.

Voter Roll Revisions: A Political Flashpoint

Banerjee raised the issue of electoral roll revision, which she claims has disproportionately impacted Muslim and women voters, two key constituencies for the TMC. "I am really pained that so many names have been deleted from the electoral rolls," she said.

According to Banerjee, 47,000 names have been deleted from the voter rolls in Bhabanipur, and another 14,000 are under adjudication. The TMC claims that more than 56% of those under adjudication are Muslims, despite the community forming only about 24% of the electorate. Banerjee has vowed to move the courts again to ensure the restoration of these names.

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Mamata in Bhabanipur

Bhabanipur has long been one of Bengal's most socially diverse constituencies. Roughly 42 per cent of its electorate are Bengali Hindus, 34 per cent non-Bengali Hindus, and around 24 per cent Muslims. The BJP, however, believes the constituency is no longer the fortress it once was for Banerjee.

In 2021, the TMC had won Bhabanipur by nearly 29,000 votes. When Banerjee contested the bypolls after her defeat in Nandigram, she increased that margin to more than 58,000. However, the party's lead in the Bhabanipur assembly segment shrank to just 8,297 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In the 2021 bypolls, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal secured 26,428 votes (22.29%).