'Climate of terror': NHRC report on Sandeshkhali violence flags human rights violations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) conducted a spot inquiry into the Sandeshkhali case in West Bengal, revealing numerous instances of atrocities indicative of human rights violations due to negligence in preventing such incidents.

The rights body said in its report that Sandeshkhali villagers "faced assault, threats, sexual exploitation, land grabbing, and forced unpaid labour" and officials, who allegedly worked in connivance with the accused, created a "climate of terror".

Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides are at the centre of the women's allegations. Earlier this year, the women spoke up on their ordeals after he went into hiding before his arrest.

As per the NHRC enquiry, victims face several instances of atrocities, which "clearly demonstrate, prima facie, that there was a violation of human rights due to negligence in the prevention of such violation or abatement thereof by the public servant."

The extent of the atrocities committed by the accused "rendered the victims silent and intimidated" and the terror that followed "created reluctance to seek justice." The report further noted that people of Sandeshkhali were forced to take up jobs and seek a livelihood elsewhere.

The panel also noted allegations of discrimination or denial of benefits of state or central government schemes by officials in collusion with the accused. It said that a climate of fear was created in Sandeshkhali due to the fear of reprisal and the power dynamics at play.

The NHRC observed an atmosphere of fear and intimidation preventing victims from seeking justice, affecting not only the victims but also impacting the growth and health of children witnessing their parents' ordeals.

"The NHRC investigation team found that there is a need to uproot the fear of these people from the hearts of the victims to enable them to live their normal lives with their families and gain the confidence to live in society with dignity and pride," said the report.

On February 21, the NHRC took suo motu cognizance of reports of harassment and sexual assault against women by a local political person's gang in Sandeshkhali, North 24th Paragana. Following this, the commission gave a series of recommendations to the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

The NHRC recommendations are as follows:

Reinstating trust in the rule of law and confidence in authorities Ensuring witness protection and redressal of grievances Counseling and rehabilitation of victims of sexual offences Return of the land to the legitimate owners Impartial investigation of complaints by central agencies Initiating awareness programmes Operationalisation of Nationwide Emergency Response System (NERS) Vocational training and creating employment opportunities Reviving the land to make it suitable for agriculture Improving socioeconomic indicators and preparing area-specific plans Appointing Special Rapporteurs to periodically report the situation on Sandeshkhali Investigation of cases of missing women/girls from the area of Sandeshkhali Police Station

The NHRC is also seeking permission to intervene in a related case seized by the High Court of Judicature at Calcutta. Furthermore, the human rights body has also called for an action taken report (ATR) within eight weeks on its recommendations from the West Bengal government. The commission's inquiry report has been forwarded to the chief secretary and DGP, West Bengal for submission of the ATR.