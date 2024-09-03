Coast Guard helicopter makes emergency landing in sea, 3 missing

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat. At least three people went missing after the helicopter had to make an emergency landing.

The helicopter was deployed at 11 pm to rescue an injured crew member from a tanker about 45 kms from Porbandar into the sea. "One crew member recovered, search for the remaining three crew members is in progress," the Indian Coast Guard said.

On 02 Sep 2024, @IndiaCoastGuard ALH helicopter was launched at 2300 hrs to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off #Porbandar, #Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into sea. One crew member recovered, search for… — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 3, 2024

Aircraft wreckage has been recovered, as per the Coast Guard. The incident took place when the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation efforts during the recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat. The ICG mentioned that 4 ships and 2 aircraft have been deployed for the rescue efforts.