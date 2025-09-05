‘Colonial era is over’: Putin slams Trump’s tariffs, says 'you can’t talk to India, China that way'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff campaign against India and China, warning that the era of economic bullying is over and calling Trump’s tactics “colonial.”

Speaking in China after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Putin took direct aim at Trump’s recent moves to impose secondary sanctions on India and hinted tariffs could expand further. “You cannot talk to India or China that way,” Putin said, referring to Trump’s pressure tactics. “The colonial era is over.”

Trump announced a 50% tariff on Indian goods, citing continued Russian oil imports. While defending the decision, he also suggested more measures are on the table. “I haven’t done phase two yet or phase three,” he said, brushing off criticism and pointing to the financial hit to Russia’s economy.

But Putin cautioned against dismissing the political maturity of countries like India and China. “You have countries like India with 1.5 billion people, China, powerful economies… When somebody tells you they are going to punish you, you have to think—how can the leadership of those big countries react?”

He accused Washington of reverting to outdated strategies to maintain influence, comparing Trump’s approach to colonial coercion. “Attempting to weaken their leadership, built through difficult histories, is a mistake,” Putin said. Still, he struck a note of optimism, suggesting diplomacy would eventually return: “Ultimately, everything will take its place, and we will see normal political dialogue again.”

The comments follow rising tensions between the U.S. and both Asian powers, as Trump doubles down on tariffs while pressuring allies to reduce ties with Moscow. India has rejected U.S. criticism of its Russian oil purchases, insisting it makes sovereign energy decisions based on national interest.