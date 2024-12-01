Commercial LPG price hike: 19-kg cylinder gets costlier by Rs 16.50 from today, here are the new rates

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have raised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders with immediate effect. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 16.50 starting today. In Delhi, the new retail price for a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,818.50. Additionally, the price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has also been hiked by Rs 4.

The cost of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged. Last month, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was also increased, by Rs 62.

This is the fifth straight monthly hike in commercial LPG price. Rates were hiked by Rs 62 per 19-kg cylinder at the last revision on November 1.

In five price increases, commercial LPG rates have hiked by Rs 172.5 per 19-kg cylinder. Rates are now at their highest level in one year.

The increases negated the four monthly reductions prior to the current cycle that started in August. In the four rounds, prices had been cut by Rs 148 per 19-kg cylinder.

Commercial LPG now costs Rs 1,771 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,927 in Kolkata and Rs 1,980 in Chennai.

This price hike is expected to impact commercial establishments and small businesses that rely on LPG for their operations. The adjustment reflects a broader trend of fuel price changes in response to fluctuating global market conditions, driven by recent international volatility.

While commercial LPG prices have risen, domestic LPG cylinder rates have remained stable, providing some relief to households. The rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

The OMCs announced a price hike of Rs 62 per 19-kg commercial cylinder on November 1, setting the retail price in Delhi at Rs 1,802. Additionally, the price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders was also increased by Rs 15, while the 14.2 kg cylinder rates remained unchanged.

In October 2024, the oil marketing companies previously raised the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 48.50, bringing the cost of a 19 kg cylinder to Rs 1,740, up from Rs 1,691.50.

On 1st September, the oil marketing companies had increased the rate of 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 39. After the hike, the retail sales price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 1,691.50.

ATF price hiked too

The price of jet fuel (ATF) was also increased by 1.45 percent by the OMCs in line with global oil price trends.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) went up by Rs 1,318.12 per kilolitre, or 1.45%, to Rs 91,856.84 per kl in the national capital, home to one of India's busiest airports, as reported by state-owned fuel retailers.

This marks the second consecutive monthly increase in jet fuel prices. On November 1, rates were raised by Rs 2,941.5 per kl (3.3 percent), following two previous reductions that brought prices to their lowest level of the year. In October, ATF prices were cut by 6.3 percent (Rs 5,883 per kl) and in September, by Rs 4,495.5 per kl, or 4.58 percent.

In Mumbai, the ATF price rose to Rs 85,861.02 per kl on December 1, up from Rs 84,642.91 previously.