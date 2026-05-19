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'Completely false': Finance Ministry debunks viral claim of monetising temple gold reserves

'Completely false': Finance Ministry debunks viral claim of monetising temple gold reserves

The dismissal comes almost a day after the claim went viral on social media.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 19, 2026 10:39 AM IST
'Completely false': Finance Ministry debunks viral claim of monetising temple gold reservesIt further rejected any claims that gold plates installed on temple towers, doors, or other temple structures would be treated as "Strategic Gold Reserves of India". 

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday debunked a viral social media claim suggesting that the Centre is planning to introduce a gold monetisation scheme for temple trusts and religious institutions across the country as "completely false, misleading and without any basis". 

The dismissal comes almost a day after the claim went viral on social media.

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A user named Prashanth Kini wrote, "Government of India will issue gold bonds to temples in exchange for temple gold reserves...!! The gold plates on the towers and doors of the temple will be considered as strategic gold reserves of India...!!"

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The Finance Ministry said in an official release, "Speculation and rumours suggesting that the Government is planning to introduce a monetisation scheme for Gold held by temple trusts, or any religious institution, across the country are completely false, misleading and without any basis." 

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It further rejected any claims that gold plates installed on temple towers, doors, or other temple structures would be treated as "Strategic Gold Reserves of India". 

"It is also clarified that claims suggesting that gold plates on temple towers, doors, or other temple structures will be considered as 'Strategic Gold Reserves of India' are false, misleading, and entirely baseless."

The Finance Ministry urged citizens not to believe and circulate such "unverified information", which creates unnecessary confusion and may mislead the public. 

It also advised people to rely only on official communications through authorised channels for information on policy decisions and government schemes. 

Published on: May 19, 2026 10:39 AM IST
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