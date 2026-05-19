BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open in green; IT shares lead gains

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the green on Tuesday on suportive global cues. Overnight US President Donald Trump said he has postponed a planned attack on Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. “Serious negotiations are now taking place," he added.

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Subsequently, brent crude rates slipped 2% to $109.89 per barrel. The oil rate has surged to $111 per barrel.

Sensex rose 117 points to 75,435 and Nifty gained 18 points to 23,667 in early deals today.

Among Sensex constituents, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Asian Paints and IndiGo shares were the top gainers rising up to 5%.

UltraTech Cement, Eternal, Titan, Kotak Bank, Titan, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma were the top Sensex losers falling up to 1%.

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VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "FIIs turning buyers, though not a trend yet, is an indication that valuations are becoming attractive in India. Also, the concerns of bubble valuations in AI stocks are increasing. If the FII buying becomes a trend, largecaps in financials, particularly in leading banks will be the segment to move up since their valuations are attractive and the segment has growth potential.

Broadly, at the macro level, the concerns surrounding growth, inflation and currency depreciation persist. Therefore, investors should focus on sectors which will be least impacted by these potential headwinds. Pharmaceuticals, power-related stocks and defence stocks will be least affected by a potential slowdown."

As many as 36 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 17 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE.

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Market breadth was positive with 2133 shares rising against 964 falling on BSE. 189 shares were unchanged.

India VIX, the volatility index, of the Indian stock market slipped 4.29% to 18.78 today against 19.63 on Monday.

Previous session

The Nifty 50 closed 0.03% higher at 23,649.95, and the BSE Sensex gained 0.1% to 75,315.04. The indices fell as much as 1.4% during the session. The rupee hit a record low and closed at 96.35 per dollar.