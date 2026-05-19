Why is UPI dominating India’s payments ecosystem more than ever before? RBI data explains

India’s digital payments ecosystem is growing rapidly, but one platform is clearly leading the shift: the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). According to the Reserve Bank of India’s Payment Systems Report for the half year ended December 2025, UPI accounted for 85.5% of total payment transaction volumes during the second half of 2025, cementing its position as India’s preferred payment mode.

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The scale of usage highlights how UPI has evolved from a convenient payment option into the backbone of India's everyday financial activity. Whether it is paying local vendors through QR codes, splitting restaurant bills, making e-commerce purchases or transferring funds instantly, UPI increasingly powers daily transactions across income groups and regions.

The RBI report also revealed that India now processes 77.6 crore payment transactions every day, reflecting the massive expansion of the country's digital payments ecosystem. But the larger story lies in UPI’s extraordinary rise over the past few years.

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UPI growth

UPI transaction volumes have increased dramatically since 2021. During the first half of 2021, UPI processed 1,530 crore transactions. By the second half of 2025, that number had surged to 12,191 crore transactions, representing nearly an eight-fold jump.

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The value of UPI transactions also climbed sharply over this period, reflecting rising usage across categories and broader user adoption.

The RBI attributes India’s digital payment expansion to widespread smartphone penetration, stronger public infrastructure and growing trust in cashless transactions.

UPI's ease of use has likely accelerated that shift. Unlike traditional payment systems requiring detailed bank information, UPI allows users to transfer money instantly using mobile numbers, QR codes and virtual payment addresses.

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Why UPI continues to pull ahead

One reason for UPI's dominance is accessibility. The platform supports real-time payments round the clock and works across multiple banks and apps.

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According to the RBI report, UPI has become India's most widely used fast payment system because of its efficiency and ease of use.

Meanwhile, other payment methods appear to be losing ground.

Debit card usage, for example, declined sharply. Transaction volumes dropped from 408.7 crore in 2021 to 133.6 crore in 2025, a fall of nearly 67%, reflecting a migration toward app-based payment alternatives.

UPI vs RTGS

While UPI dominates volume, RTGS remains critical for large-value transfers. The system represented only 0.1% of total transaction volume, but contributed 68.6% of transaction value, underlining its role in wholesale and large-ticket payments.

India is also expanding UPI internationally. RBI data noted that UPI QR-code payments are now operational in eight countries, including France, Singapore and the UAE.

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As digital payments become further embedded in everyday life, RBI data suggests UPI is no longer simply a payment product — it is increasingly becoming the infrastructure through which India transacts.