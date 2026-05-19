Afcons Infrastructure shares tumble 9% in opening trade; here is why

Shares of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd plunged 8.75 per cent in Tuesday's early session to hit a low of Rs 289.30. Today's sharp decline came after the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 88.40 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (Q4 FY26), as against a consolidated net profit of Rs 110.92 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Consolidated revenue from operations during the January-March period slipped to Rs 2,613.84 crore, compared to Rs 3,223.27 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2025-26 (FY26), consolidated net profit dropped by 48.3 per cent to Rs 251.50 crore against Rs 486.81 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025.

The construction firm's revenue from operations for FY26 dropped to Rs 11,948.38 crore from Rs 12,548.42 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Alongside results, the company's Board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share, subject to approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

On the technical charts, the stock is trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) but below the 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

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The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 45.26. A level below 30 is defined as oversold, while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Afcons trades at a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 60.29/44.66 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.40. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of 5.05/6.82 and a return on equity (RoE) of 5.66.

According to Trendlyne, the stock has a one-year beta of 0.81, indicating relatively low volatility.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.