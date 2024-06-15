'Condition of BJP govt is like a three-legged rickshaw': MVA Chief Uddhav Thackeray's jibe on BJP at centre

In a strategic move following the major win of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray revealed on Saturday the coalition's intention to contest the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections unitedly.

Thackeray, submerged by the recent success, compared the BJP-led government at the Centre to a rickshaw with three legs, a metaphor previously employed by Devendra Fadnavis in reference to the former MVA administration.

"Devendra Fadnavis likened our government to a three-legged rickshaw; well, the condition of the BJP government at the center sings the same tune," Thackeray taunted.

During a press conference by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, and other notable leaders of the alliance, Thackeray categorically dismissed the notion of welcoming back defected leaders from the Eknath Shinde camp, asserting, "Those who abandoned ship will not find a way back into the fold."

Characterising the MVA's recent endeavours as important to safeguard democracy and constitutional principles, Thackeray stressed upon the significance of the upcoming assembly elections. He delved into the intricacies of the government from being solely Modi-centric to a broader NDA-led apparatus, hinting at a turbulent journey ahead for the ruling party.

"This was a fight to save the constitution and democracy. Assembly elections are coming shortly. This government was the Modi government and now it has become the NDA government. Now it is to be seen how long this government will last," he said.

On the other hand, echoing sentiments of gratitude and humility, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan thanked the electorate of Maharashtra for their unwavering support during the Lok Sabha elections. Expressing optimism for the upcoming assembly elections, he anticipated a prevailing wave of public backing for the MVA coalition and hinted at a potential shift in Maharashtra's political landscape.

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar also launched jabs at the prime minister, claiming that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won throughout Maharashtra wherever Narendra Modi had his rally and roadshow.



"We won wherever the Prime Minister's roadshow and rally were held. That's the reason I think it's my responsibility to thank the Prime Minister," he stated during the MVA's joint news conference.

The recent Lok Sabha victories witnessed the Congress clinching 13 seats, a substantial rise from its solitary win in 2019, with Shiv Sena (UBT) grabbing nine and the NCP (SP) securing eight seats. In the lead-up to the general elections, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had claimed the lion's share of seats, contesting 21 out of the total 48, followed by Congress with 17 and NCP (SP) with 10 seats.

