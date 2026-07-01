Paisalo Digital shares zoom 20%, hit 52-week high; here's why 

Shares of Paisalo Digital zoomed 20% on Wednesday after the NBFC firm said its promoter shareholding has increased to 46.72% in Q1FY27 from 41.75% in FY26, following a series of open-market acquisitions. Paisalo Digital stock ended 19.81% higher at Rs 70.95 against the previous close of Rs 59.22. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6453 crore. During the session, the stock also hit a 52 week high of Rs 71.06 on BSE.

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"The promoter group's 4.97% stake addition this quarter, lifting ownership to 46.72% in Q1FY27, is the latest milestone in a consistent, multi-year pattern of conviction-led buying," said the NBFC firm.

Promoter holding has increased steadily from nearly 26% in FY19 to about 37% in FY25, 41.75% in FY26, and now 46.72%.

"This sustained commitment reflects the promoters' deep alignment with the Company's long-term strategy and their continued confidence in Paisalo's business model, governance, execution capabilities and mission of delivering responsible, tech-enabled credit to MSMEs, micro-enterprises and underserved borrowers across Bharat," said the NBFC.

"Paisalo's three-year roadmap targets doubling of AUM, Total Income and PAT, while preserving disciplined risk management and best-in-class asset quality. Central to this is the Company's transition from a "High Touch – High Tech" model to a "Fin AI"-led lending franchise, integrating AI across customer acquisition, underwriting, risk assessment, portfolio monitoring and collections," it added.

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Commenting on the milestone, Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, Paisalo Digital Limited, said: “The increase in promoter shareholding to 46.72%, including an addition of 4.97% during the quarter, is a strong reflection of our long-term confidence in Paisalo’s growth journey. We are building a scalable, AI-led and risk-disciplined lending franchise for Bharat – anchored on responsible growth, technology-led underwriting, deep distribution, strong governance and pristine asset quality. With a proven execution track record, a large underserved market opportunity and a clear roadmap to double AUM, Income and PAT, we remain confident of delivering sustainable, profitable growth.”

Paisalo Digital is engaged in the business of providing convenient and accessible formal credit to underserved borrowers, MSMEs and microenterprises across India. The company has a wide geographic reach with a network of 5,299 touch points across 22 states & UTs in India.