Congress, AAP reach in-principle understanding over Haryana alliance, Raghav Chaddha to meet Venugopal: Sources

The Congress and AAP have reached an "in-principle understanding" for their alliance in Haryana for the upcoming Assembly elections, sources told India Today TV. Negotiations are set to take place between AAP MP Raghav Chaddha and Congress MP KC Venugopal, according to sources. The meeting between the two leaders may either take place on Tuesday night or tomorrow, they said.

Earlier, the Haryana Congress leaders ruled out any alliance as they were confident of returning to power due to huge anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP. However, Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked the state leadership to explore the possibilities of alliance with AAP. Reports suggest that the Congress fears that vote division in urban areas, where the AAP has a certain vote base, may affect the party's chances.

The Congress and AAP had contested together in the Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party contested 9 seats, while the AAP was given 1 - Kurukshetra. While the Congress bagged 5 seats, the AAP could not win any.

Congress spokesperson Swaty Malik confirmed that there is an "in-principle understanding" for the alliance between the Congress and AAP.

India Today reported that the AAP is demanding 20 of 90 seats, while the Congress is willing to concede only 4-5 seats. Haryana AAP President Sushil Gupta has, however, urged the party's central leadership to not agree to 4-5 seats.

Assembly elections in Haryana will take place on October 5 and results will be declared on October 8.

(With inputs from Preeti Choudhry)