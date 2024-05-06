Congress' Amethi office attacked; 2 BJP leaders, 8 others booked for assaulting Youth Congress worker

The Congress party's office in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi was attacked by a group of unidentified miscreants on Sunday midnight. The miscreants vandalised several vehicles parked outside the party office and fled after creating a ruckus. In this incident, the district Youth Congress chief Shubham Singh was also assaulted by unidentified people.

Commenting on the incident, Congress in a post on X claimed that the "BJP goons" were armed with sticks and roads when they reached the grand old party's office in Amethi and vandalised vehicles parked there. "There has been a deadly attack on Congress workers and people of Amethi. Many people are badly injured in this attack," the party added.

It added that vehicles belonging to Amethi locals were also damaged in the incident. "The police administration remained a mute spectator during the entire incident. This incident is a witness that BJP is going to lose badly in Amethi," the party said.

यूपी के अमेठी में स्मृति ईरानी और BJP के कार्यकर्ता बुरी तरह डरे हुए हैं।



सामने दिख रही हार से बौखलाए BJP के गुंडे लाठी-डंडों से लैस होकर अमेठी में कांग्रेस कार्यालय के बाहर पहुंचे और वहां खड़ी गाड़ियों में तोड़फोड़ की।



कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं और अमेठी के लोगों पर भी जानलेवा… pic.twitter.com/Knv7BBN8bk — Congress (@INCIndia) May 5, 2024

After the incident, Congress' district unit chief Pradeep Singhal rushed to the party office. CO City Mayank Dwivedi reached the spot with heavy police force and tried to pacify the protesting Congress party workers. Amethi SP Elamaran said that an FIR was registered in the case and an investigation is currently underway. He added that strict action will be taken against those found guilty, news agency PTI reported.

The police has booked 2 district level workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and eight other unidentified people for allegedly assaulting the district Youth Congress chief. Singh alleged in his police complaint that he was attacked by BJP Kisan Morcha's district president Satyendra Pratap Singh, district chief of BJP Yuva Morcha Vishu Mishra and eight others.

Several Congress workers, including Congress' district unit chief Pradeep Singhal and former minister Ashish Shukla, reached the local police station regarding the case. The police said an FIR was registered under sections 147 (guilty of causing nuisance), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insulting with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against Satyendra Pratap Singh, Vishu Mishra and eight unknown accused.

BJP's district unit chief Durgesh Tripathi, however, said that these allegations were baseless and politically motivated. He added that Congress leaders were desperate and disappointed, while adding they are left with nothing except petty politics.

(With PTI inputs)