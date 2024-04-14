Congress announces 15th Lok Sabha list: Former Punjab CM Channi to contest from Jalandhar, Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi

The Congress party on Sunday announced a fresh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Among them, Kanhaiya Kumar will be contesting from North East Delhi, where he will go up against BJP's Manoj Tiwari. JP Agarwal will be competing from Chandni Chowk against BJP's Praveen Khandelwal, and Udit Raj will be contesting from North-West Delhi against Yogendra Chandolia.

The Congress party is teaming up with AAP for the Parliamentary elections in Delhi and Haryana.

In Punjab, the Congress party has selected candidates for various constituencies: Gurjeet Singh Aujla will stand from Amritsar, Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar, Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from Bathinda, Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur, and Dr. Dharamvir Gandhi from Patiala. Additionally, Ujjwal Rewati Raman Singh will contest from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The candidates selected by the Central Election Committee of Congress for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/V6RkjWAKdF — Congress (@INCIndia) April 14, 2024

The Congress party announced the names of 75 candidates for the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 on April 14. The Odisha assembly has a total of 147 seats. This announcement comes after the party released its initial list of 49 candidates on April 2.

The elections for Odisha assembly seats will happen in four phases, starting nominations from April 25. Alongside, the state will vote for its 147-member assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats simultaneously. Voting is scheduled to start on May 13.

The voting for the Odisha assembly elections will be held in four phases. The first phase, covering 28 assembly constituencies, is scheduled for May 13. The second phase, for 34 constituencies, will be on May 20. The third phase, with 42 constituencies, is set for May 25, and the fourth phase, also with 42 constituencies, will take place on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.