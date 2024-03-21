‘Congress can use the black money from all their scams’: JP Nadda on INC’s claim that its accounts have been frozen

BJP national president JP Nadda, in a response to Congress top brass press conference, said that the party is now blaming authorities for their troubles instead of correcting their own errors. Nadda also said that the Congress party will face a “historic defeat”. Nadda, referring to Rahul Gandhi’s remark that the idea that India is the world’s biggest democracy is a lie, said that the only time India was not a democracy was between 1975 and 1977 when the prime minister was Indira Gandhi.

Related Articles

“Congress is going to be totally rejected by the people and fearing a historic defeat, their top leadership addressed a press conference and ranted against Indian democracy and institutions. They are conveniently blaming their irrelevance on ‘financial troubles’. In reality, their bankruptcy is moral and intellectual, not financial. Instead of correcting their own errors, Congress is blaming authorities for their troubles. Be it the ITAT or the Delhi HC, they have asked the Congress to comply with the rules, pay the taxes due but the Party never did so,” Nadda said.

“For a party which has looted from every sector, in every state and at every moment of history, to talk of financial helplessness is comical. Congress can use the money accumulated from all their scams starting from jeep to chopper scam via Bofors for their electioneering. Congress part time leaders say India being a democracy is a lie- may I humbly remind them that India was not a democracy only for a few months between 1975 and 1977 and that time the Prime Minister of India was none other than Mrs. Indira Gandhi,” said the BJP President.

Congress is going to be totally rejected by the people and fearing a historic defeat, their top leadership addressed a press conference and ranted against Indian democracy and institutions. They are conveniently blaming their irrelevance on ‘financial troubles’. In reality, their… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (Modi Ka Parivar) (@JPNadda) March 21, 2024

Congress, in a press conference on Thursday, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a systematic effort to cripple the party financially. Sonia Gandhi demanded the party be given access to its bank accounts to ensure a level playing field in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The press conference was addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, where the latter said, "We can do no campaign work... Our ability to fight elections has been damaged." Congress has accused the government of freezing their accounts due to an Income Tax Returns issue.

"There is no democracy in India today and the idea that India is the world’s largest democracy is a complete lie," Rahul Gandhi said, adding that the freezing of accounts is a criminal action by the prime minister and home minister.