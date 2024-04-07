Congress names 3 more candidates for Bengal, Pradip Biswas to take on Shantanu Thakur in Bangaon

The Congress on Sunday announced its candidates for three parliamentary seats of Bangaon, Uluberia, and Ghatal in West Bengal. The party also named its candidate for the by-election to the Bhagabangola assembly constituency in Murshidabad district. The Congress has named Pradip Biswas for the Bangaon seat, Azahar Mollick for Uluberia, and Papiya Chakraborty for Ghatal.

Congress' Pradip Biswas will be up against TMC's Biswajit Das and BJP's Shantanu Thakur in Bangaon. In Uluberia, the TMC has fielded Sajda Ahmed while the saffron party has named Arun Uday Paul Chowdhury. In Ghatal, Papiya Chakraborty will be squaring off with the ruling party's Dev and BJP's Hiran.

Polling in Bangaon and Uluberia is scheduled in the fifth phase on May 20, while electors in Ghatal will exercise their franchise on May 25. With Sunday's announcement, the Congress named candidates for 13 parliamentary seats in West Bengal. The party named Anju Begum as its candidate for the bypoll in the Bhagabangola assembly seat, where polling is scheduled on May 7.