Congress poll manifesto launched: 'All the angles of Justice', says P Chidambaram

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched the manifesto, in the presence of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, general secretary KC Venugopal, among those present. Former Union minister P Chidambaram, who headed the manifesto committee, also present.

In its manifesto, the Congress has stressed on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', and 'Hissedari Nyay', along with the guarantees made to the people as part of its promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chidambaram said: "The broad theme of the manifesto is justice. Every aspect of justice has been threatened, weakened in the last 10 years, especially in the last five years. Members of the media will recall that in 2019, we had warned what is likely to happen between 2019 and 2024 should the BJP comeback to power."

Key highlights of Congress menifesto

> Congress will conduct nationwide socio-economic and caste census: Party manifesto.

> Congress guarantees it will pass constitutional amendment to raise 50 per cent cap on reservations

> Appeal to people to look beyond religion, language, caste; choose wisely and install democratic government

> General election presents opportunity to radically change style of governance that has been in evidence over past decade.

> Nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in central govt to be filled

> Rajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh will be adopted for universal healthcare

> Legal guarantees to MSP announced by the government every year as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

> The Congress will ensure that, like every citizen, minorities have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws. We will encourage reform of personal laws. Such reform must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned.

> Cong guarantees new right to apprenticeship act to provide one year apprenticeship to every diploma holder or graduate below age of 25.

> No application fees for government examinations, posts.

“We will abolish application fees for government examinations and government posts. Due to widespread unemployment, as a one-time measure of relief, the amount due including unpaid interest as on 15 March 2024 in respect of all student educational loans will be written off and the banks will be compensated by the government,” said the Congress in the manifesto.