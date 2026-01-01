KEC International announces multiple orders, forays into wind energy business

KEC International Ltd. has started the new year by announcing the receipt of multiple orders totalling ₹1,050 crore across its renewables, civil, transmission and distribution (T&D), as well as cables and conductors businesses. The company made a significant move into the wind energy sector with its debut order for a 100 plus MW wind power project in South India from a private developer.

Shares of KEC International rose to Rs 742.80 today against the previous close of Rs 737.50. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 19,688 crore. Later, the stock ended 0.15% higher at Rs 739 on BSE today.

Additionally, its subsidiary SAE Towers has secured major tower supply contracts in Mexico, reflecting robust demand in the North American transmission market. The company has also been awarded contracts to supply various types of cables and conductors in India and overseas.

"We are pleased with the new order wins across businesses especially the maiden order in the Wind Energy segment secured by our Renewables business, marking our entry into this fast-growing area of the Renewable energy sector.," said Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO.

According to the company, its year-to-date order intake now stands at approximately Rs 19,300 crore.

In December, the company secured its largest-ever T&D order in India, valued at ₹1,150 crore. The civil business has also received a contract in the Buildings & Factories segment from an existing client for a downstream project in Western India for a prominent steel company.

The recent order wins reinforce KEC International’s ongoing expansion across key sectors, including renewables, transmission, and civil infrastructure. The company noted that these developments reflect improved demand and continued trust from both domestic and international clients. Future growth is likely to be shaped by the company’s execution of these contracts and its entry into the wind energy segment, as indicated by the management and the company said.