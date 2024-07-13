Congress' Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP-led NDA over 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' calls it 'negative politics'

The BJP's declaration of June 25 as the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', Emergency Day, has upset many in the opposition. Launching a brutal attack on the party, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to social media platforms to condemn the central party's move.

She said it comes as no surprise that people who repeatedly attacked the spirit of the Constitution and democracy through their decisions and actions would take part in the "negative politics" of commemorating 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.

In the post she wrote, "The great people of India fought a historic battle to achieve their independence and constitution. Those who made the constitution, those who have faith in the constitution, will protect the constitution."

भारत की महान जनता ने ऐतिहासिक लड़ाई लड़कर अपनी आजादी और अपना संविधान हासिल किया है। जिन्होंने संविधान को बनाया, जिनकी संविधान में आस्था है, वे ही संविधान की रक्षा करेंगे।



जिन्होंने संविधान लागू होने का विरोध किया, संविधान की समीक्षा करने के लिए आयोग बनाया, संविधान खत्म करने का… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 13, 2024

She emphasised the struggle of the people of India for independence and their constitution.

Gandhi Hindi post on 'X' stated that those who respect and believe in the Constitution are the ones who will protect it. She criticized those engaging in negative politics by commemorating 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', mentioning their attempts to undermine the Constitution through various actions and decisions.

"Those who opposed the implementation of the Constitution, formed a commission to review the Constitution, called for the abolition of the Constitution, repeatedly attacked the spirit of the Constitution and democracy through their decisions and actions, will definitely celebrate "Constitution Murder Day" with negative politics, what is surprising in this?"

While the Congress criticised the government's decision as a hypocritical publicity stunt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP's top leadership defended the move, suggesting it would highlight the Congress' authoritarian outlook.

In response to the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' declaration, the main opposition party labelled June 4 as 'Modi Mukti Diwas', recalling the day when the BJP fell short of the majority mark during the Lok Sabha elections, though the NDA secured a third consecutive term with 293 seats.

