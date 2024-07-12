BJP-led NDA declares June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas,' Emergency Day

In a significant move, the BJP-led Central government announced that June 25 will now be observed as "Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas" to commemorate the dark chapter in India's history when the Emergency was imposed by the Congress government back in 1975.

The Emergency, imposed on June 25, 1975, by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi-led Congress government, saw a suspension of civil rights for over two years, sparking widespread criticism and condemnation.

The government's notification, shared by Home Minister Amit Shah, condemned the abuse of power during the Emergency period and paid tribute to those who suffered and fought against the government's oppressive actions.

The declaration aims to remind the people of India to stand against any potential abuse of power in the future and honour the struggle of those who fought to uphold democracy during the Emergency era.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to institute this observance was hailed as a vital step to preserve individual freedom and safeguard democracy against authoritarian tendencies.

Accusing the Congress of perpetrating dictatorial actions during the Emergency, Amit Shah expressed that the observance of 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will serve as a reminder to prevent such violations of democracy from occurring again.

PM Modi, in alignment with this stance, emphasized that those responsible for imposing the Emergency have no right to claim allegiance to the Constitution, reflecting his government's commitment to upholding democratic values.

This declaration comes amidst political tensions and debates surrounding the legacy of the Emergency period, with the government's move being seen as a significant statement in reaffirming its dedication to protecting democratic principles and individual liberties.

