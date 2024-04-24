'Congress wants to loot people after death': PM Modi fires fresh salvo after Sam Pitroda's 50% wealth tax remark 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress after Sam Pitroda called for an inheritance tax law in the country for wealth redistribution. Pitroda, the chief of the Indian Overseas Congress, said 50 per cent tax on wealth "sounds fair" to him

PM Modi alleged that Congress wants to fill its coffers by imposing ever higher taxes and not allowing people to pass on their hard-earned wealth to their children.

"The advisor (Sam Pitroda) of the 'prince' and the 'royal family' had said some time ago that more taxes should be imposed on the middle class," said PM Modi while speaking at a public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Surguja.

"Congress says that it will impose an inheritance tax, and it will also impose a tax on the inheritance received from parents. Your children will not get the wealth that you accumulate through your hard work, rather the claws of the Congress will snatch it away from you."

The Prime Minister said Pitroda's remarks had exposed the dangerous intentions of the Congress. "Congress has one mantra -- to loot people zindagi ke sath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi (in life and even after death)," he said.

PM Modi targeted the Gandhi family saying, "Those people who considered the entire Congress party as their ancestral property and handed it over to their children, now do not want Indians to pass on their property to their children."

Home Minister Home Minister Amit Shah also targeted Congress and said after Sam Pitroda's remark, the grand old party is completely exposed. "First of all, mention of 'survey' in their manifesto, Manmohan Singh's old statement which is Congress' legacy - that minorities have the first right over resources of the country, and now Sam Pitroda's remark citing the US that there should be deliberations on the distribution of wealth. Now when PM Modi raised this issue, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and the entire Congress party are on the backfoot that it was never their motive."

"But today, Sam Pitroda's statement has made Congress' motive clear before the country. They want to survey the private property of the people of the country, put it in government property and distribute it as per decision during UPA's regime. Congress should either withdraw it from their manifesto or accept that it is indeed their intention," Shah said, adding that he wants people to take Sam Pitroda's statement seriously.