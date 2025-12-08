'Continue to lend a hand...': Air India CEO tells staff to support rivals, stranded flyers amid IndiGo crisis

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has urged employees to show continued support to travellers and peers across the aviation sector, as IndiGo recovers from the operational disruptions that began on December 2.

In an internal note, Wilson acknowledged the “extremely busy” days staff have endured and expressed gratitude for their ongoing efforts. “I have been touched by many stories of Air Indians stepping up to the occasion. Thank you for continuing to do so,” he wrote.

Commending their empathy, he said, “The difference you are making is genuine,” and emphasized that the same consideration should extend beyond company lines. “Whether competitor or service partner, regardless of the colour of our uniform, we are all humans sharing the same goal of helping travellers reach their destinations, safely. Please continue to lend a hand where you can,” he added.

Wilson’s appeal came as IndiGo announced that it had restored its full network and operated over 1,800 flights—its highest since the disruptions began. The carrier reported a 91% on-time performance, up from 75% a day earlier. All cancellations for the day had been pre-informed, the airline said.

IndiGo also shared that it has processed refunds worth ₹827 crore, with pending refunds for cancellations up to December 15 underway. Between December 1 and 7, it arranged over 9,500 hotel rooms, nearly 10,000 cabs and buses, and returned more than 4,500 delayed bags. The remaining baggage is expected to be delivered within the next 36 hours.