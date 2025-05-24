COVID-19 uptick in India: What’s driving it, who’s at risk, and do you need a booster now?

India is witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases as new, fast-spreading Omicron subvariants take hold—though the overall situation remains under control, with most infections classified as mild.

As of May 24, the country has recorded 257 active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. The uptick is most noticeable in urban centers like Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Kerala leads with 273 new cases this month, followed by Maharashtra (106 since January), Tamil Nadu (66), Karnataka (35), and Delhi (23)—marking its first significant spike in three years. Bengaluru has even reported an infection in a nine-month-old child.

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Omicron subvariants fuel the surge

The dominant strain driving the increase is JN.1, accounting for 53% of sequenced samples. A subvariant of the Omicron BA.2.86 lineage, JN.1 is known for its enhanced transmissibility and moderate immune evasion.



Closely tracked by scientists, it is joined by emerging variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7—both recently detected in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, respectively.



These newer variants, particularly NB.1.8.1, have also been reported in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United States, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to label them as “Variants Under Monitoring.”

Symptoms mild but spread is a worry

These strains carry multiple mutations in the spike protein, increasing their ability to bind to human cells and partially bypass immunity from past infections or vaccinations.



Symptoms remain consistent with previous Omicron infections—sore throat, fatigue, mild fever, headache, and muscle aches—and typically resolve within four days.



Despite the increase in cases, hospitalizations remain low. In Mumbai, only 16 of the 95 active cases have required hospital care. There has been no spike in deaths or severe outcomes, signaling a manageable situation—though authorities aren’t taking chances.

Advertisement

Booster shots needed?

Booster doses are not universally recommended for the general public but are strongly advised for the elderly and immunocompromised. Experts from institutions like AIIMS stress that updated boosters targeting Omicron-linked strains, especially JN.1, will offer the best defense against serious illness.



Vaccine manufacturers like Bharat Biotech have confirmed readiness to scale up both injectable and intranasal booster production, if required.

Health systems on alert

States including Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi have issued advisories for hospitals to ensure availability of oxygen, beds, and medicines. Kerala has reintroduced mask mandates in medical settings and urged symptomatic individuals and high-risk groups to take precautions.

For now, health experts maintain there’s no cause for panic—but vigilance, especially among vulnerable populations, remains key as COVID-19 settles into a pattern of seasonal resurgence.