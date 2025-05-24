India sees fresh Covid spike in cities: Cases resurface in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru; authorities say no need to panic

After months of quiet, COVID-19 is beginning to make a slow return across India’s urban centres. Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have all reported fresh cases this month, prompting state authorities to reissue safety advisories and put hospitals on high alert.

In Delhi, 23 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, the city’s most significant jump in nearly three years. “All patients are stable with mild, flu-like symptoms,” Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said. He added that a special monitoring team has been deployed and hospitals have been instructed to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen, and medicines.

Advertisement

Hospitals in the capital have also been asked to report daily case data and send positive samples for genome sequencing to track variants.

Mumbai has reported 95 cases so far in May, nearly 90% of Maharashtra’s total of 106 since January. Sixteen patients have been hospitalised, and health officials have begun transferring patients from KEM to Seven Hills Hospital to manage caseloads. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has mandated COVID-19 testing for all patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).

In Bengaluru, 32 of Karnataka’s 35 active cases are from the city, including a nine-month-old baby now under treatment at Vani Vilas Hospital. Health officials said infections have been steadily rising over the past 20 days and urged citizens, especially high-risk groups, to resume COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Advertisement

While authorities across states stress that there is no immediate cause for panic, the uptick is a reminder that the virus has not vanished. Preparedness measures are being reinforced, with a focus on surveillance, early detection, and protecting vulnerable populations.

(With agency inputs)