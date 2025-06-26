Crackdown on illegal migrants: After Bihar, EC to review voter lists in Assam, 4 other states by year-end

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct an intensive review of the electoral rolls by 2025-end in 5 states going to polls in 2026. The review aims to weed out illegal migrants in these states by checking their place of birth, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

Advertisement

Related Articles

After Bihar, the states in which the intensive review will be conducted are Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Since polls in Bihar are due this year, the Election Commission decided to conduct a special intensive revision in the state immediately.

Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal are due to go to polls in 2026. An intensive review of electoral rolls will begin in these states by the end of the year as terms of legislative assemblies in these states are ending in May-June next year.

The poll body will begin the intensive review across India "for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of the electoral rolls." As part of this review process, the EC officials will carry out house-to-house verification to ensure an error-free voter list.

Advertisement

The EC's move assumes significance against the backdrop of illegal foreign migrants, including those from Bangladesh and Myanmar, being deported from India. The Election Commission has introduced an additional 'declaration form' for a category of applicants who seek to become electors or shift from outside the state.

They have to prove that they were born in India before July 1, 1987 and provide documents establishing the date and/or place of birth. Those born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004, will have to provide proof of place and date of birth along with the documents of their mother or father.

Those born after December 2, 2004, would have to provide proof of place and date of birth and documents of both parents.

Advertisement

The poll body has cited "rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, and inclusion of illegal immigrants" in electoral rolls as the reason behind this exercise. It adds that the process aligns with Article 326 of the Constitution, which mandates that only Indian citizens above the age of 18 years and ordinary residents can vote.