Cyclone Dana all set towards Odisha: Nearly 200 trains cancelled, extensive evacuations underway; Landfall on Oct 25

As Cyclone Dana intensifies and makes its way toward the Odisha coast, it is expected to make landfall by October 25. The state officials are gearing up to evacuate approximately 1 million residents from coastal districts. Meanwhile, over 114,000 individuals in West Bengal have already been relocated to shelters as a safety measure against the impending storm.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that by Wednesday evening, only about 30% of the estimated evacuation target—up to 4 lakh people from the identified 'danger zone'—had been achieved.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that Cyclone Dana, currently positioned about 420 kilometres southeast of Paradip, is predicted to bring wind speeds of up to 120 km/h (75 mph) and is likely to impact areas between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port by Friday morning.

Evacuations/Preparations in full swing

The cyclone, which developed over the east-central Bay of Bengal, has also prompted warnings for heavy rainfall across southern West Bengal, including Kolkata.

- In preparation for the storm, train services have been significantly disrupted

- More than 170 express and passenger trains have been cancelled across the South Eastern Railway (SER) jurisdiction, with additional cancellations possible as the situation evolves.

- In Kolkata, all essential municipal staff have been put on alert, with a control room established by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to manage response efforts.

- Ferry services in the Sunderbans region are suspended as a precaution against severe weather.

Emergency helplines

The Odisha Power Department has set up emergency helplines and deployed disaster management teams. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has activated 56 teams across five states, focusing on providing assistance in both Odisha and West Bengal.

According to the weather agency, Cyclone Dana is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm as it moves closer, leading to forecasts of extremely heavy rainfall in the North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, and Hooghly districts.

Schools and educational institutions in ten districts across West Bengal will remain closed until October 26, while Odisha has mandated the closure of schools, colleges, and universities in 14 districts until Friday.

Flight operations at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata will be suspended for 15 hours from 6 PM on October 25 as a further precaution against Cyclone Dana’s impact.