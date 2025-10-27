Cyclone Montha set to hit Andhra coast on October 28, Udhayanidhi Stalin says Chennai safe. Top 10 developments here

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has turned into Cyclone Montha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28, as reported by PTI.

The cyclone is moving northwest and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada. It is likely to bring heavy rain and strong winds to several southern and eastern states.

The IMD has issued red warnings for many districts, predicting very heavy rainfall and strong winds up to 80 kmph in Odisha. In Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore districts are under similar alerts from October 27 to 29.

Light thunderstorms with winds up to 40 kmph are expected in Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Srikakulam, Nellore, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and West Godavari in the next few hours.

The IMD has warned fishermen not to go to sea till October 29 as sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough over the Bay of Bengal, especially near Odisha and Andhra coasts.

Cyclone Montha: Top 10 developments so far