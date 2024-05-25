Cyclone Remal: Storm to hit West Bengal’s Sagar Islands on May 26 morning; coastal districts of Bengal, Odisha on alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low-pressure system currently situated over the west central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of May 25 and is likely to approach the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal by the evening of May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm.

If the cyclone is formed, it will be named ‘Remal’, which translates to means ‘sand’ in Arabic. This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season.

According to the IMD forecast the depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a severe cyclonic storm and make landfall between Sagar island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh around May 26 midnight.

The cyclonic system, now at 380 km south of West Bengal’s Canning, is set to bring heavy rainfall in coastal areas.

Depression over East central BoB intensified to Deep Depression over same region about 380km S SE of Sagar Islands(WB) 490km S of Khepupara(Bangladesh). To intensify into a cyclonic storm by 25 evening and cross between Bangladesh and WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS. pic.twitter.com/xhow79TzcR — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 25, 2024

“It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 25th May morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by 25th night. Continuing to move nearly northwards, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around 26th May midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm,” the IMD said in its bulletin on May 24.

IMD has warned that sea condition will be rough to very rough over the North Bay of Bengal from May 24 evening. The forecast suggests that it will become high over the central Bay of Bengal from the morning of May 25 and high to very high over the North Bay of Bengal from the evening of May 25 until the morning of May 27.

Rough sea condition is also expected along Odisha coasts from May 25 evening.

Due to the possibility of cyclone Remal, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the South Bay of Bengal until May 24, the Central Bay of Bengal until May 26, and the North Bay of Bengal starting on May 24 and continuing until the morning of May 27. Those currently at sea have also been asked to return to land.

Areas to be affected

The coastal districts of West Bengal are poised to see heavy to very heavy rain on May 26 and 27.

Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Howrah districts in Bengal will also see heavy to very heavy rain on May 26 and 27, the IMD has said.

South 24 Parganas area has been warned of experiencing gusty wind reaching 90 to 100 kmph in, 80 to 90 kmph in Purba Medinipur, while in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Howrah it will reach 60 to 70 kmph.

Odisha will experience light to moderate rain and thundershowers in north and south parts of the state from May 25, owing to the cyclone. Rainfall prediction have been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara on May 26 and Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj on May 27.

On May 26, isolated places in Balasore have been issued a yellow warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm). Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) may also occur at isolated places in Bhadrak and Kendrapada. Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts will receive heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) at isolated places on May 27.

Officials have reported that the Odisha government has instructed authorities in four districts to initiate preparatory measures due to the likelihood of a depression in the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm.

Coast Guard deploys 9 disaster relief teams

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has initiated comprehensive preparatory measures and placed nine disaster relief teams at strategic locations to ensure minimal loss of life and property at sea due to Cyclonic Storm 'Remal' originating in the central Bay of Bengal.

According to the Ministry of Defence, "9 disaster relief teams have been positioned at strategic locations including Haldia, Paradip, Gopalpur, and Frazerganj, ready to provide immediate assistance in the event of an emergency."

The ICG's Remote Operating Stations at Haldia and Paradip are broadcasting regular and multilingual Very High Frequency alerts, advising transit merchi mariners to take necessary precautions. Additionally, ICG ships and aircraft are conducting surveillance along the projected path of the cyclonic storm to provide timely assistance and support.

The ICG has notified Bangladesh Coast Guard authorities, urging them to undertake necessary preparations and disseminate alerts to fishermen and merchant marine vessels. Merchant vessels at anchorages have been alerted, and respective port authorities have been advised to take appropriate actions.

The Fisheries Department has been caution to inform country boats in their respective areas about the developing situation

In its May 24 bulletin, the IMD said that major damage may be expected to thatched houses, huts. Breaking of tree branches, uprooting of trees. Major damage to banana and papaya trees may prompt damage to power and communication lines. Additionally, damage to paddy crops, horticultural crops and orchards is expected along with disruption of traffic due to water logging and squally winds .

In another update at around 12.15 pm on May 24, the Met office said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal was moving with a speed of 20 kmph.