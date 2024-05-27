Cyclone Remal update: 3 injured, trees uprooted; Kolkata Metro, traffic disrupted due to cyclonic storm

Cyclone Remal updates: Three people were injured and traffic movement was impacted as trees were uprooted in many parts of Kolkata due to the cyclonic storm Remal. Around 68 trees were uprooted in Kolkata and another 75 in the nearby Salt Lake and Rajarhat area.

Reports of trees being uprooted have come from Southern Avenue, Lake Place, Chetla, D L Khan Road, Dufferin Road, Ballygunge Road, New Alipore, Behala, Jadavpur, Golpark, Hatibagan, Jagat Mukherjee Park and College Street, as well as the city’s adjoining Salt Lake area, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

Traffic had to be diverted as waterlogging was also reported from places including Southern Avenue, Lake View Road, Pratapaditya Road, Tollygunge Phari, Alipore and Central Avenue, as per Kolkata Traffic Police.

Kolkata Metro services were disrupted between Girish Park and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations due to waterlogging on the tracks at the Park Street and Esplanade stations. Metro services, however, continue to run as usual from Dakshineswar to Girish Park and from Kabi Subhas to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar.

Meanwhile, train services in the Sealdah South section of the Eastern Railway resumed at 9 am. Flight services at the Kolkata airport also resumed on Monday morning after being suspended for around 21 hours due to the cyclone.

IndiGo's Kolkata-Port Blair flight was the first plane to depart at 08:59 am while the first plane to land in Kolkata was a SpiceJet flight from Guwahati at 09:50 am, as per an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official. The last flight that departed from Kolkata was on Sunday at 12:16 pm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted intensified rains and winds in Digha, Kakdwip, and Jaynagar on Monday. The IMD's eastern regional head Somnath Dutta said southern Bengal districts are likely to experience increased winds and rains.

Governor C V Ananda Bose said in a message issued by the Raj Bhavan: "We are all greatly relieved that no reported casualty is there. Cyclone Remal is weakening. The people of Bengal are able to brave it with courage. We are keeping a watch on the situation. If there is any need, Raj Bhavan's doors are open for all." He has also set up a task force at the Raj Bhavan.