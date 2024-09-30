'Dalit boy left out because...': CJI DY Chandrachud comes down heavily on IIT Dhanbad for denying admission to student

The Supreme Court has come to the rescue of the common man, yet again. In a new order passed today, the apex court directed IIT-Dhanbad to grant admission to a Dalit student who was not able to pay the fees on time and, subsequently, saw his candidature cancelled.

Atul Kumar, 18, successfully cleared the prestigious JEE exam in his final attempt and secured a seat in Electronics Engineering at IIT Dhanbad. Unfortunately, he missed the June 24 deadline to pay the required fees.

Kumar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar is the son of a daily wage labourer, approached both the Jharkhand High Court as well as the Madras High Court seeking justice. Seeing that no justice was done, he was compelled to move to the SC. On Monday, CJI DY Chandrachud, coming down heavily on the institution, as well as the judicial system in the country, making some caustic observations.

"We cannot allow such a young talented boy to go away. He went to Jharkhand legal services authority. Then he went to Chennai legal services and then he is sent to high court. A Dalit boy is being made to run from pillar to post," he said.

Kumar's lawyer had submitted to the court that the boy's father earns only Rs 450 per day. "The task of arranging Rs 17,500 is a big deal. He (father) collected the money from villagers," he had said.

CJI Chandrachud further observed: "He is such a bright student. The only thing that stopped him was Rs 17,000." He further added, "No child should be left like this just because he doesn't have fees of Rs 17,000."